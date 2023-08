WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma City man was hospitalized after he was ejected from his motorcycle in Sumner County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says the man was riding a Suzuki motorcycle south on Interstate 35 shortly before 4 p.m. when he blacked out, possibly from the heat.

The man left the roadway to the right and was thrown off the motorcycle.

The man was rushed to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.