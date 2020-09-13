Motorcyclist killed following crash with SUV near Kellogg and main

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is dead following a motorcycle crash with an SUV Saturday night near Kellogg and Main. WPD says it received an injury accident call just before 9 p.m.
“There were two vehicles involved and SUV and the motorcycle,” said Sergeant, Robert Henning.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a minor was driving an SUV when the crash happened. Police are still trying to figure out how the crash transpired.
“We have multiple witnesses who stayed around,” said Henning. ” They are currently being talked to by the critical accident team and the accident follow-up unit.”
KSN will update this story as more information become available.
