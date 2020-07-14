Motorcyclist killed in crash near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident near downtown Wichita Monday evening. The call came in around 10 p.m.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of Museum Boulevard. Wichita police say the a motorcycle crashed in the street — killing the rider at the scene.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses to determine what caused the crash. The area will be closed for several hours.

