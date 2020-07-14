Motorcyclist killed in crash near downtown Wichita

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident near downtown Wichita Monday evening. The call came in around 10 p.m.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of Museum Boulevard. Wichita police say the a motorcycle crashed in the street — killing the rider at the scene.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses to determine what caused the crash. The area will be closed for several hours.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories