ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash north of Arkansas City Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 77.

According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was northbound when a passenger car pulled out in front of him to turn south from the bypass, causing the two to collide.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

The condition of the person(s) in the passenger car is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.