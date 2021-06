PARSONS, Kan. (KSNW) – A 52-year-old man from Columbus is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Parsons.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the corner of U.S 59 and Corning Ave.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 15-year-old Mound Valley girl and a motorcycle driven by Phillip A. Moore collided.

Moore died as a result of the crash. The girl and two 10-year-old passengers were not injured.