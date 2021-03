TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A motorcyclist and a passenger on the motorcycle died in a crash involving a truck in Topeka.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday on Highway 24 at Meriden Road.

The motorcycle’s driver was taken to a hospital and later died.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The two people in the truck were not hurt. The investigation continues.