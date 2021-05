WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A home is damaged after a mechanical couch catches fire in south Wichita late Wednesday evening.

The Wichita Fire Department says when the couch caught fire, the resident tried to move the couch outside.

However, the fire spread and the homeowner eventually had to exit the home near 44th and South Seneca. There were no injuries in the fire.

The Wichita Fire Department says damage is expected to be about $20,000.