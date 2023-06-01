WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s been a change in leadership in the Moundridge Police Department as Mike Sparks stepped down from the position on Thursday.

Sparks assumed the position in an interim capacity in September 2020 after serving as a police officer and captain in the city since 1995.

Sparks was selected to serve in the interim after longtime chief Jay Kessler stepped down. Sparks was appointed to the top position in April 2021. He helped transition the old Moundridge Public Library into a new police department during his time as chief.

Jared Kaufman, a sergeant deputy with the McPherson County Sheriff’s Department, was named the new interim.