Moundridge USD district-wide lock-in caused by nearby standoff comes to an end

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (KSNW) – A district-wide lock-in at Moundridge schools has ended following the surrender of a man who allegedly armed and barricaded himself inside a home close to schools.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office went to serve an arrest warrant to a man near the 200 block of East Cole Street, a few blocks west of the Moundridge Middle School and High School. The man locked himself inside the home and refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

The suspect was believed to be armed and Moundridge police, the McPherson County Sheriff, Kansas State Parole, and Harvey County SWAT were called into to assist the execution of the arrest warrant.

Moundridge USD 423 was put on lock-in status district-wide at around 1 p.m. Wednesday as an extended safety measure.

When SWAT arrived in a wheeled armored personnel carrier called a BearCat, the suspect to surrendered to law enforcement shortly after. The ordeal lasted about one hour.

The lock-in for the district was removed a little after before 2:30 p.m. after the suspect’s surrender.

Moundridge USD posted to social media that the local police department informed the school district that the situation had been resolved. Students were expected to be dismissed from school at a normal time.

Little is known about the suspect at this time or what charges he may face following the incident.

