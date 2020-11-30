Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County

Local

by: KSN News

KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism captured a photo of a mountain lion in Kiowa County.

The lion was caught on a trail camera in the southwest Kansas county.

The KDWPT said in a social media post that this is the first time multiple photos of cats have been confirmed in the same area.

There have been 21 confirmed mountain lion sightings in Kansas since 2007 according to KDWPT.

KDWPT is not sure whether the lion is passing through, or has taken up home in the Sunflower State.

