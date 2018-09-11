Moving 9/11 tribute held in Wichita Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Team RWB, a veterans group in Wichita, holding a moving tribute on the 17th anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. Soil.

Members are carrying an American flag around Sedgwick County Park non-stop until 8 p.m. tonight.

The public is invited to join the team as they run or walk throughout the day in honor of those who died in the attack and in the ensuing wars.

