Moving 9/11 tribute held in Wichita

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 11:55 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 04:14 PM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Team RWB, a veterans group in Wichita, holding a moving tribute on the 17th anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. Soil.

Members are carrying an American flag around Sedgwick County Park non-stop until 8 p.m. tonight. 

The public is invited to join the team as they run or walk throughout the day in honor of those who died in the attack and in the ensuing wars. 

