Moving company agrees to pay penalties after customer complaint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The district attorney’s office investigated a Florida moving company after a Kansas woman complained about the company.

The woman said she hired Mission Moving, LLC of Lake Worth, Florida, to move her belongings from Kansas to California.

The district attorney alleges that Mission Moving entered into a binding estimate with the woman but, on the day before she left for California, it increased the estimate by several thousand dollars.

Investigators say that after the woman complained, Mission Moving refused to help her.

The district attorney’s consumer protection division investigated and says the moving company entered into a settlement agreement with the district attorney.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says Mission Moving did not admit to violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, however, the company agreed to pay $6,833 in civil penalties, restitution, court costs and investigative fees.

Bennett says customers should research movers before hiring them. Movers are required to give an estimate in writing, but the estimate can be binding or non-binding.

Non-binding estimates may mean you pay a higher price than the estimate.

The district attorney says if you are moving from one state to another, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has resources to help protect consumers.