Mt. Vernon and Hillside reconstruction begins today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Improvements to the Mt. Vernon and Hillside intersection will begin today.

The project will provide left turn lanes in all directions, drainage and water main improvements and new traffic signals with pedestrian enhancements.

The intersection will close to all traffic for the duration of the project starting around 9 a.m. Friday. Through traffic will be detoured using George Washington Boulevard, Harry and Hydraulic Streets.

Electronic message signs will notify motorists in advance of the closure.

The $2.2 million project is funded by general obligation bonds. The estimated completion is scheduled for the spring of 2020.

