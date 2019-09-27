Breaking News
8-year-old girl dies from injuries in west Wichita car crash

Mt. Vernon and Hillside reconstruction begins today

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Road Closed Sign_1557428829647.jpg.jpg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Improvements to the Mt. Vernon and Hillside intersection will begin today.

The project will provide left turn lanes in all directions, drainage and water main improvements and new traffic signals with pedestrian enhancements.

The intersection will close to all traffic for the duration of the project starting around 9 a.m. Friday. Through traffic will be detoured using George Washington Boulevard, Harry and Hydraulic Streets. 

Electronic message signs will notify motorists in advance of the closure.    

The $2.2 million project is funded by general obligation bonds. The estimated completion is scheduled for the spring of 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories