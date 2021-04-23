Much needed boost for local economy: Large events return to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Downtown Wichita is expected to be busy this weekend as multiple large events are being held for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Events this weekend are giving the City of Wichita hope they will be able to rope some money back into the city’s economy after a challenging year.

“Events have that true multiplier effects — so if I’m coming downtown for a concert, I’m likely gonna spend money at a restaurant or bar or something before, after,” said Jason Gregory with the Greater Wichita Partnership.

As events race back into Wichita thousands of people are expected to visit downtown Wichita. “It’s that ripple effect that helps our local economy, and it really keeps these local businesses afloat,” said Gregory.

The Pendleton Whisky Velocity (PBR) tour is the first national touring event at Intrust Bank Arena in 13 months and will bring about 3,000 attendants.

“We just love to come back to because we got animate fans in and around Wichita,” said Robert Simpson, the general manager of PBR Velocity Tour.

Organizers said many people are coming from out of the area. “They’re probably 60-percent local, so within the Wichita city limits, you know, the other 40-percent, which is a which is a very large percentage,” said Simpson.

Extra precautions remain for the safety of the riders and visitors of the event. “Where the dirt is that on the floor of the arena, the stands — that’s in essence our bubble, so all our riders contractors staff has to stay within our bubble,” said Simpson.

Intrust Bank Arena will have more events coming, including Toby Keith’s performance in October. As the rest of the country gradually opens up — more concerts can be expected when musicians can visit multiple cities on tour.

“We spent the last 13 months really planning and preparing to open our doors back up,” said Christine Pileckas, marketing director with Intrust Bank Arena.

The next big event is Monster Jam in May, which is expected to bring thousands to downtown Wichita.