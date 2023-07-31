WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is a multi-car crash on East Kellogg Avenue at the South Rock Road exit.

KanDrive

Eastbound traffic is being diverted down to the far two left lanes. All westbound traffic lanes have reopened.

Eastbound traffic (WICHway) Eastbound traffic (WICHway)

Eastbound traffic is backing up to the Oliver exit.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. They say three to five cars are involved.

WICHway shows at least eight cars stopped at the scene at 5 p.m.

Dispatch says no injuries have been reported.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.