Multi-county chase ends in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is in jail after officials say he led law enforcement on a multi-county police chase Tuesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says shortly after 2 p.m., the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle headed south into Ottawa County.

At some point, law enforcement officers lost the vehicle and stopped the pursuit.

Troopers found the vehicle in Ottawa County and picked up the pursuit. They followed the vehicle into Saline County, but subsequently lost the vehicle.

Later, the vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Red Coach Inn in Salina. Troopers found the room associated with the vehicle and arrested Michael Woods. They say he was the driver of the vehicle. They also detained two female occupants of the car.

The KHP says Woods was arrested on suspicion of fleeing and eluding law enforcement and obstruction. Troopers say he also has a warrant out of Cloud County.