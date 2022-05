WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of all southbound lanes of I-35 near mile marker 40 on Friday afternoon. That’s about 1 mile north of the Haysville / Derby exit.

Police and first responders are arriving on the scene. Officials are reporting three people with potentially serious injuries.

The southbound lanes of the Kansas Turnpike are backed up for several miles at this time.

KSN will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.