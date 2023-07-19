WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A multi-vehicle crash on westbound Kellogg near I-235 has caused a traffic closure.

Sedgwick County dispatch confirms at least 16 people were involved. Only one received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The crash involved several small buses. A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools says it is not theirs.

Courtesy: James Quiring

Courtesy: WICHway

Westbound traffic on Kellogg is being diverted off at West Street.

To view this incident on WICHway, click here.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.