WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A multi-vehicle crash on westbound Kellogg near I-235 has caused a traffic closure.
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms at least 16 people were involved. Only one received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The crash involved several small buses. A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools says it is not theirs.
Westbound traffic on Kellogg is being diverted off at West Street.
To view this incident on WICHway, click here.
KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.