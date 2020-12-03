Crashes reported across the Wichita area following winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials are working several crashes across Wichita.

A multi-vehicle crash on westbound Kellogg near the Central Business District happened just after 7 a.m. There is no word on injuries. Traffic is down to one lane.

Other crashes were reported at Kellogg and Armour. A slide off was reported at I-235 and Meridian.

Overnight, snow fell in the Wichita area leaving roads slicks in spots across the metro area. Officials advise that you slow down on your way to work.

Wichita, please slow down! Roads are very slick, we are working several accidents on Kellogg between Rock rd and I-135. pic.twitter.com/avc84USygG — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) December 3, 2020

