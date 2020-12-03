Crashes reported across the Wichita area following winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials are working several crashes across Wichita.
A multi-vehicle crash on westbound Kellogg near the Central Business District happened just after 7 a.m. There is no word on injuries. Traffic is down to one lane.
Other crashes were reported at Kellogg and Armour. A slide off was reported at I-235 and Meridian.
Overnight, snow fell in the Wichita area leaving roads slicks in spots across the metro area. Officials advise that you slow down on your way to work.
