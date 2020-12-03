Crashes reported across the Wichita area following winter weather

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials are working several crashes across Wichita.

A multi-vehicle crash on westbound Kellogg near the Central Business District happened just after 7 a.m. There is no word on injuries. Traffic is down to one lane.

Other crashes were reported at Kellogg and Armour. A slide off was reported at I-235 and Meridian.

Overnight, snow fell in the Wichita area leaving roads slicks in spots across the metro area. Officials advise that you slow down on your way to work.

For Wichita road conditions, click here.

For Kansas road conditions, click here.

