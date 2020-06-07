Multiple area fire departments work to recover body from river

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a body was pulled from the Ninnescah River early Sunday afternoon in Sumner County.

“Deputies were called to the area of 130th Ave and North West Road in Sumner County of a possible body in the water,” said Captain Mike Westmoreland from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Westmoreland says a few fishermen initially reported the body to authorities. He says it took deputies, Mulvane fire and Derby water assistance a few hours to pull the body from the river.

He says police can’t identify the person at this time due to some decomposition to the body.

“We don’t have any information, as far as sex or anything like that, and the body is being transported to Wichita to the forensic center for an autopsy tomorrow,” said Westmoreland.

Westmoreland says a box was also found in the river but says he doesn’t know if the two are connected.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says they’re waiting for an autopsy to help them identify the person.

