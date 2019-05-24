Local

Multiple county tornado watch across Kansas issued by National Weather Service

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 04:31 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 05:02 PM CDT

(KSNW) - The national weather service has issued a tornado watch unitl 10 p.m. this evening for the following Kansas counties: 

  • Chase
  • Marion
  • McPherson
  • Butler
  • Cowley
  • Harper
  • Harvey
  • Kingman
  • Reno
  • Sedgwick
  • Sumner
  • Allen
  • Chautauqua
  • Elk
  • Greenwood
  • Labette
  • Montgomery
  • Neosho
  • Wilson
  • Woodson

Stay up-to-date by following Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and the KSN Weather team here.

Get alerts from the National Weather Service

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center