Multiple county tornado watch across Kansas issued by National Weather Service

(KSNW) - The national weather service has issued a tornado watch unitl 10 p.m. this evening for the following Kansas counties:

Chase

Marion

McPherson

Butler

Cowley

Harper

Harvey

Kingman

Reno

Sedgwick

Sumner

Allen

Chautauqua

Elk

Greenwood

Labette

Montgomery

Neosho

Wilson

Woodson

Stay up-to-date by following Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and the KSN Weather team here .

Get alerts from the National Weather Service.