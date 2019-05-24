Multiple county tornado watch across Kansas issued by National Weather Service
(KSNW) - The national weather service has issued a tornado watch unitl 10 p.m. this evening for the following Kansas counties:
- Chase
- Marion
- McPherson
- Butler
- Cowley
- Harper
- Harvey
- Kingman
- Reno
- Sedgwick
- Sumner
- Allen
- Chautauqua
- Elk
- Greenwood
- Labette
- Montgomery
- Neosho
- Wilson
- Woodson
