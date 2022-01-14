Multiple crashes cause part of I-70 in western Kansas to close, at least one injured

KANARADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Two separate crashes along Interstate 70 in western Kansas have prompted road closures, according to state troopers.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says that an injury crash in Sherman County, at milepost one, has caused troopers to divert traffic from I-70 to Old Highway 24 at Kanorado and will extend to mile marker 12, where drivers can reenter I-70.

(Courtesy: KDOT)

KHP says that they received the call around 12:20 central time.

Farther east on I-70 at mile marker 137, troopers say they are working another crash has prompted delays due to wind gusts and dust. According to authorities, there are no injuries at that crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has not given an indication as to when I-70 would be reopened.