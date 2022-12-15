WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg are causing traffic to back up Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

The first crash was on westbound Kellogg at Hillside:

Courtesy: WICHway

As you can see in the picture above, this crash involved multiple vehicles and caused law enforcement to close off the two right lanes. It has since reopened.

The second crash is on westbound Kellogg at Edgemoor:

Courtesy: WICHway

Law enforcement continues to block off the two left lanes as of 3:47 p.m.

Since both of these crashes are in the same area, it caused traffic to back up significantly:

Courtesy: WICHway as of 2:37 p.m.

Courtesy: WICHway as of 3:47 p.m.

If you are planning to travel in this area, expect it to take more time than usual.