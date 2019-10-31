Multiple crashes reported Wednesday night due to ice

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police worked at least 10 crashes Wednesday night due to icy conditions. They started just before 9 p.m.

Police said most of the crashes were reported on elevated highways on Kellogg, I-235, I-135, and K-96.

Police advised drivers to avoid elevated highways, slow down, and drive with caution.

During the crashes, one Wichita police car was damaged.

The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan was in effect for Wichita.

Crews working two separate accidents on the downtown flyover – one eastbound and one westbound. Bridges in the metro area are icing over. Slow down and drive with caution. #icttraffic #slowdown #kswx — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 31, 2019

