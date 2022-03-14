MEADE, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews battled a large grass fire west of Meade Sunday. The fire started at about 6:50 p.m. and flared back up Monday morning at around 5:20 a.m.

Crews thought the fire was under control, but the wind pushed it into an unburnt area and kicked it off again. The fire was brought under control just after 7 a.m.

Meade County Emergency Manager Bryan Burgess says an estimated 100 to 120 acres of pasture and some fence posts burned. No livestock was injured or killed.

Fire crews from Meade, Plains, Fowler, Minneola, Englewood and Ford County helped battle the blaze.