COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Cowley County Emergency Management is at odds with another wind-driven Kansas grass fire and requests residents in the area to keep aware.

The fire began at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. The large grass fire is actively moving just north of U.S. Highway 166 and Grouse Creek Road junction with winds directing the fire to the northeast.

The fire has grown large enough to be seen via satellite. Arkansas City, Atlanta, Cedar Vale, Burden, Dexter, Oxford, Udall, and Winfield fire units are working together to fight the blaze.

Cowley County fire (Courtesy: Thomas Carver)

Cowley County Emergency Management is asking that all residents in the area southwest of the Dexter need to be aware of the dangerous blaze and its movement and to be prepared to take action.

Please use caution with the following items: grills, smokers, chimineas or fire pits, recreational fires or anything that causes a spark. If you smoke, DO NOT toss them out the window of your car; make sure they are extinguished properly. #WichitaFD #FireDanger https://t.co/BPmjVZYujM — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) January 8, 2020

HIGH FIRE DANGER! Gusty, dry and warm winds are not a good combination this afternoon. We are tracking a few grass fires this afternoon. You can see the smoke plumes on Storm Tracker Radar. @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 #kswx pic.twitter.com/0mT4HbCNi8 — Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) January 8, 2020

