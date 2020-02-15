Multiple customers reporting small outages across Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Small numbers of Evergy electric customers have reported experiencing outages in multiple parts of the Wichita metro area.
According to the Evergy outage map, anywhere from one-to-fifty customers were without power Saturday morning in the areas of Plainview, Oaklawn, and the New Salem areas.
A larger outrage has been reported on the east side of Wichita near the Collegiate School neighboorhood, affecting anywhere from 51-500 customers around that area.
