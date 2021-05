SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a car crash in Saline county has caused multiple deaths.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 82 on I-135.

KHP troopers said the southbound lanes of I-135 are closed at exit 82 and are expected to be for a while.

The accident is still under investigation.

