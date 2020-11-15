Multiple fire agencies battle grass fire near Mount Hope

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple different fire agencies are battling a grass fire near northwest 48th st and N Burmac road Saturday afternoon.

According to a volunteer for the Barton County Fire Department, the fire ignited just before 1 p.m. and has since expanded to approximately 1,500 acres.

Fire units from Burrton, Halstead, Hesston, Buhler, Hutchinson, Moundridge, Mt Hope, and the Kansas Forest Service are all putting in efforts to contain the grass fire.

“50 actual fire trucks and pieces of equipment are here, plus the air tanker flying around as well,” said Rodney Redinger, volunteer for the Barton County Fire Dept.

Redinger said the grass fire is burning quickly because of the winds that are moving through the area.

“With the strong winds it jumped a road, and from the middle of all that, the wind kind of shifted from the southwest to more of a straight west,” said Redinger.

He said the winds will continue to bring some challenges throughout the night. No structural damage has been reported at this time.

Fire officials are asking community members to avoid north of 12 St. and south of 60th between Sandhill road Wheat State road.

“If people can avoid that whole rectangle of road systems that would be really helpful,” said Redinger.

He said Gov. Laura Kelly’s emergency declaration was helpful in proving them with tools necessary to fight the fire.

“For example, tanker 95 was able to get off the grown quicker of that preempted declaration and if there are any other resources that the county requests later on, it speeds up that process,” said Redinger.

He said fire crews will be out in the area throughout the night.