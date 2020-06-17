Multiple grass fires reported along U.S 54 near the Sedgwick/Kingman county line

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are battling multiple fires along U.S. 54 in the western part of Sedgwick County. The fires started late Wednesday morning.
Officials urge caution while traveling in the area.
The National Weather Service in Wichita was able to pinpoint the fires by using a satellite.
