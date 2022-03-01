WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Billows of smoke rose over west Wichita Tuesday afternoon as homes and a garage caught fire. The fires have since been brought under control.

The fires were located near Meridian and 1st Street North.

According to Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz, two single-family homes and a detached garage were impacted in the two-alarm fire.

Ocadiz said he believes that one of the homes and the garage are likely to total losses, while the second home has some exterior damage.

Fire crews will monitor the location to make sure any hot spots do not rekindle.

Investigators are working to determine a cause. There were no reports of any injuries to civilians or firefighters.