Multiple injured after shooting reported in Old Town in the 200 block of N. Washington St. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple people are injured, several critically, after a shooting in Old Town, according to Sedgwick County dispatchers.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. Dispatchers tell KSN there was a shooting in the 200 block of North Washington.

KSN crews on the scene at City Nightz Old Town report a large police presence.

Dispatchers say that emergency crews were treating at least five people at the scene, including four people who were critically injured, and one more that received non-life-threatening injuries. They say two more individuals went to the hospital and reported injuries from the incident, both believed to be non-life threatening.

After the initial shooting, dispatchers confirmed one person was arrested for allegedly driving into the crime scene, but there were no injuries reported from that incident.

Wichita police have not yet briefed KSN on what happened, including whether they have a suspect identified.

This is a developing story, stay with KSN as we continue to learn more about what happened.