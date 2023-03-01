WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several schools across the area have been receiving threats of active shootings.

So far, Wichita North High, El Dorado High School, Russell High School, Garden City High School, Manhattan High School West Campus, and Topeka‘s Highland Park High have all been called. All calls have been false and unfounded, KSN News has learned.

USD 259 Wichita released this statement:

We were notified by PD that they received a call around 8 am. The school immediately went into lockout/lockdown while WPD, North admin and security checked the entire building and gave an all-clear about 15 minutes later. WPD believes this to be another hoax call, similar to the one we received in September. Susan Arensman, USD 259 news and media relations manager

The Wichita Police Department said they “take these calls very seriously.” The department checked the school and found there is no threat to students or staff.

USD 490 El Dorado released this statement:

Around 8:10 a.m., a Google-generated number called dispatch to report an emergency at El Dorado High School. Law enforcement was dispatched and the district immediately enacted the crisis plan and placed all schools on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted for the middle school and elementary schools approximately 15 minutes later, as it was discovered that the call was a hoax. The investigation has determined there was no threat to staff or students. Kimberly Koop, Director of Community Engagement and Recruitment

USD 501 Topeka released this statement to families in the district:

Secure campus in place for all East Topeka Schools while HPH remains on lockdown as a reported matter is being investigated. We do not have additional details at this time as law enforcement investigates this matter. At this time there is no confirmation of any incident, however, we take all reports of this nature seriously and we have asked all schools near Highland Park High to remain in secure campus at this time until the lockdown is lifted at HPH. Topeka Public Schools

The Riley County Police Department also said it received a call of an active shooter at Manhattan High School West Campus. Dispatchers deemed the call as swatting, and a school resource officer went to the scene, but the information was false.

The Russell school district received a call around 8:47 a.m. from a man with claiming a shooting at the high school. Officers from the Russell Police Department and Russell County Sheriff’s Office responded. The department said building administration was made aware of the alleged incident and placed the school into lockdown so officers could search the building. After a thorough investigation by law enforcement, the school was released.

The Garden City school district received a call of a shooting at Garden City High School around 9:15 a.m. Local law enforcement responded accordingly and cleared the school and the surrounding area.

The FBI says they take hoax threats and target violence again schools seriously. The bureau said issuing a threat – even over social media, via text message, or through e-mail – is a federal crime (threatening interstate communications). Those who post or send these threats can receive up to five years in federal prison, or they can face state or local charges.

KSN News will continue to follow the latest developments.