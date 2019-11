MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple slide-offs and wrecks are being reported in McPherson and Reno County due to winter weather.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is working a crash on K-61 South near McPherson due to ice forming on bridges. On K-61 and K-153, there is also a crash involving multiple vehicles and a rolled semi.

For the latest Kansas Road Conditions click here.

ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

We have a few winter weather driving safety tips for you.

☑️Slow Down

☑️Always wear seatbelts

☑️Increase following distance

☑️Allow extra travel time

☑️Cell phone down, eyes on the road

☑️If you become stranded, stay in your vehicle

✳️#BeSafe#KSwx #SafetyFirst #preparedness pic.twitter.com/jXOGdEbBVw — KansasRedCross (@KSRedCross) November 22, 2019

McPherson county sheriffs department is working this rollover crash, south of McPherson on K-61#KSwx#BuckleUp #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/9UOp01DdE4 — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) November 22, 2019

K-61 @ K153 on south side on McPherson has multiple crashes.



Including a rolled semi#KSwx #SlowDown #WeatherAware https://t.co/rJFa4gZXmf — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) November 22, 2019

The start of what could be a busy day across Kansas.#SlowDown and be #WeatherAware ! #KSwx pic.twitter.com/1uhQAhG6GE — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) November 22, 2019

A check of the KanDrive map shows lots of snowpacked and icy roads in NWKS this morning. Check out route conditions and camera views before you travel today at https://t.co/hFNgAQeaFb. #kswx pic.twitter.com/lcAHsIzO9w — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) November 22, 2019

It’s #snowing in Hays! My mom says it’s the fluffy, beautiful kind of flakes. Stay with the @KSNNews weather team for updates on the conditions. Please be safe! #kswx #snow #winterwx pic.twitter.com/sybsQxhVdR — Emily Younger (@EmilyYoungerKSN) November 22, 2019

The snow graced Garden City with its presence @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/VvgKtuhZiK — Hunter Funk (@hunterkfunk) November 22, 2019

