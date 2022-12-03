SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A roof fire at the Tyson Foods plant in South Hutchinson on Friday prompted a response by multiple fire departments.

A news release from the South Hutchinson Fire Department (SHFD) said at 6:53 p.m. on Friday, SHFD units were called to a roof fire. Upon arrival, units found flames and smoke coming from the roof of a large commercial building.

Crews began an aggressive attack, having to pull back multiple layers of roofing to get ahead of and stop the spread of the fire.

Due to high winds, SHFD requested assistance from the Hutchinson Fire Department, Reno County District 8, and Reno County District 3.

With a joint effort, crews contained and extinguished the fire. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.