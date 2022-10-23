WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews worked a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Sedgwick County. It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Kellogg at 143rd Street East.

Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

A crash involving multiple vehicles happened at 143rd Street East and Kellogg on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (Courtesy: Sue Clay)

The crash caused traffic tie-ups all the way to Kansas Highway 96 exit.

A crash at 143rd East Street and Kellogg on Sunday caused traffic tie-ups. (Courtesy: Wichway.org)

KSN News is following this story and will have more.

