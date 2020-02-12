Multiple wrecks reported due to winter weather

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple wrecks are being reported around the area and on I-135 north of Wichita due to winter weather.
In McPherson County, Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner says McPherson County deputies are working a rollover crash at mile marker 68 southbound. Troopers are working a crash northbound at mile marker 65 involving a pickup and semi.
Here in Wichita, two crashes were reported at the intersection of Seneca and MacArthur. One involved a semi carrying fertilizer and another involved an SUV.
Troopers say you should slow down and increase your following distance. They also advise you should move over for emergency vehicles.
