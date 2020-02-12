Multiple wrecks reported due to winter weather

Mandy Norwood sent KSN News this photo of a crash on I-135 near Salina.

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple wrecks are being reported around the area and on I-135 north of Wichita due to winter weather.

In McPherson County, Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner says McPherson County deputies are working a rollover crash at mile marker 68 southbound. Troopers are working a crash northbound at mile marker 65 involving a pickup and semi.

Here in Wichita, two crashes were reported at the intersection of Seneca and MacArthur. One involved a semi carrying fertilizer and another involved an SUV.

Troopers say you should slow down and increase your following distance. They also advise you should move over for emergency vehicles.

ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Two separate wrecks, same intersection.

No one injured at either crash at Seneca and MacArthur. In this crash, a fertilizer truck crashed and was leaking. WFD on scene monitoring. pic.twitter.com/ejvR0036Pi — Carly Willis (@CarlyWillisKSN) February 12, 2020

Here is the other non-injury accident at Seneca and MacArthur. Single vehicle. It looked like a parent taking a child to school, neither injured. #kswx pic.twitter.com/vwYVtv84Q6 — Carly Willis (@CarlyWillisKSN) February 12, 2020

Invest some time towards your own safety. Snowfall overnight, so clean off all windows of snow so visibility is not limited. Clean off tail lights and headlights so they are not obstructed by snow. Clean off your license plate so it is visible as well. Drive safe this morning! — SG County Sheriff (@SGCountySheriff) February 12, 2020

Multiple reports of slide offs around area highways. Roads are now snowy and slushy. Please take it slow and drive safely! #kswx @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 https://t.co/jQwX6OkduT pic.twitter.com/pZlDlmBaZh — Ronelle Williams (@rnllwilliamswx) February 12, 2020

