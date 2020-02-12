Multiple wrecks reported due to winter weather

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Mandy Norwood sent KSN News this photo of a crash on I-135 near Salina.

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple wrecks are being reported around the area and on I-135 north of Wichita due to winter weather.

In McPherson County, Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner says McPherson County deputies are working a rollover crash at mile marker 68 southbound. Troopers are working a crash northbound at mile marker 65 involving a pickup and semi.

Here in Wichita, two crashes were reported at the intersection of Seneca and MacArthur. One involved a semi carrying fertilizer and another involved an SUV.

Troopers say you should slow down and increase your following distance. They also advise you should move over for emergency vehicles.

ON SOCIAL MEDIA

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories