Mulvane boy gets crafty to raise money for those in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An 8-year-old from Mulvane is putting his summertime to good use, raising money for those in need.

“He’s been talking about how he wants to go to the NFL when he gets older and when he becomes an NFL player he wanted to start donating money to other children in need or that are sick and hurt,” said Kristi Perkins, Christian’s mom. “He was talking to me, he was like, ‘I really wish I could start donating money now.'”

Christian has been busy making handmade beaded and braided bracelets for three weeks now. For the month of July, he is on target to raise more than $350 which will be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“You get to actually make bracelets and feel good about yourself, like actually helping people,” said CWP Bracelets Designer, Christian Perkins.

Kristi Perkins said she and Christian started brainstorming ways they could raise money ahead of Christian’s dream of becoming an NFL player. That is when they came up with the idea to make bracelets. They started watching videos on YouTube to learn just how to make them.

“It’s easy, you can do it if you just keep practicing, sometimes it’s even hard for me and I just keep practicing and getting better,” said Christian.

Christian plans to keep making bracelets and is researching organizations to donate proceeds to for the month of August.

Christian can make custom bracelets or he can design them himself. The bracelets can be ordered on his Facebook page. Braided bracelets are sold for $2 and beaded bracelets are sold for $3. Perkins said only 25 cents of proceeds earned are kept to cover the cost of materials to make the bracelets.

https://www.facebook.com/cwpbracelets/?epa=SEARCH_BOX

