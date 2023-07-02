MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mulvane community gathered Sunday to rally behind Creighton Schmidt, who was critically injured in a rollover crash Friday morning while on his way to work.

According to Megan Schmidt, Creighton’s mom, he is currently in stable condition in the trauma ICU.

“We do know that we’re looking at spinal cord injury, some possible neurological deficits, although his responses so far have been really promising in that area, and we’re really hopeful for a full recovery there,” Megan said.

Megan says when Creighton wakes up and starts his long road to recovery, he is going to need his friends and everyone else that is cheering him on.

“When things are tough, and you know you’re kind of taking things one day at a time, and you know there’s so many uncertainties, it’s nice to have moments like this where you see so many people in his army rooting for him,” said Megan. “This is all about Creighton.”

Creighton’s twin brother, Gaelin Mason-Schmidt, says he would not have expected anything less from Mulvane.

“For as many people coming out and showing their love and support, really really means a lot,” Gaelin said.

Creighton’s other brother, Gibson, says he is thankful for all the prayers.

“I’m just really thankful for all the people sending out their prayers because, like my mom said, there is power in prayer. And I believe that full-heartedly,” said Gibson.

Stay up to date with Creighton’s condition by checking Megan’s Facebook page.