MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — Mulvane Fire Rescue received a Firehouse Subs grant for over $24,000 to buy new extrication tools. One of those is more commonly known as the jaws of life.

Extrication tools help get victims out of trapped vehicles, machinery, buildings or debris. The most common use is for car crashes. Mulvane Fire Rescue responds to roughly 150 crashes a year, using the extrication tools about once a month on average.

Every second counts in an emergency and the new tools will make the extrication process quicker.

“The ultimate goal is to get them out as quickly as possible because we have what we call the golden hour where from the time the incident happens till the time they get to a trauma center,” Mulvane Fire Captain Jason Mundell said. “So this helps us get them out quicker because we’re able to use multiple tools at one time. We can attack it from different angles and things like that and get them out quicker.”

The new tools are replacing old ones that date back to 1998. The old ones are hydraulic, so they have to be attached to a hose that is attached to a truck.

“Don’t have that hose, tamper on you and things like that because it is a high-pressure hose,” Mundell said. “So if it gets cut or something falls on it and cuts through the hose, you lose all that pressure, and these don’t have that.”

The new ones are not attached to a hose, so firefighters can carry them wherever they need rather than being a confined distance from a power unit.

“We have a response area on the turnpike,” Mundell said. “So if we have a car that goes off the roadway, down through the ditch, into a pasture or field, we’ll be able to carry these tools down there. We won’t have to drive the truck down into that ditch to get close enough to the vehicle.”

Previously, they could only use one tool at a time. Now, they can use multiple at the same time.

“On the turnpike, when we go out there, it’s usually multiple victims because it’s a high-speed collision,” Mundell said. “So we might have two or three patients that we have to extricate out of a vehicle for that one incident. We can use these. We still have our old tools, too, that are connected to the truck. So we’ll be able to use them, and then one of our other trucks has a hydraulic tool on it too. So we have we have multiple tools now that we can use when we have those multiple victims.”