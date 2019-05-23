Mulvane Fire, Sumner County Rescue crews make multiple water rescues

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews wrapped up rescue efforts late Wednesday afternoon after a busy two days.

“The biggest problem of this is we had to go around water, land, water, land, and then a little bit of rushing water, and then some other houses,” says District 9 Fire Chief James D. Heitman.

To add to the elements, the distance makes things even more difficult.

“To get back to where we had to go, it was a mile and a half,” he says.

Even when they made up the ground and were able to rescue one man, it seems the calls just kept coming.

“While we were pulling him out, there was another family, a mom with three children, that we had to get out,” says Heitman.

The last two days Sumner County and Mulvane Fire Rescue crews have saved four people who were stranded in their homes because of flooded roads.

“We have had a lot more rain, and a lot more people we have had to get out of houses,” Heitman explains.

With the potential of more rain, crews may be busy yet again on Thursday and Friday.

“I would like to say this is the highest it will go, but I can not say that with what is happening more north,” he says.

