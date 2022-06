MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – A home was destroyed in a fire early Monday in Mulvane. It happened around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Frontier Drive.

Mulvane Fire Rescue was assisted by Derby Fire and Rescue, Sumner County Fire District 9, and Cowley County Fire District IV.

Crews arrived and found the home fully involved. Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.