MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — Mulvane homeowners were woken up by neighbors Tuesday morning after their shed and house caught on fire.

According to Mulvane Fire Rescue (MFR), they responded to the report of a small shed fire around 7 a.m.

Upon arrival by the first unit, the call was upgraded to a working structure fire.

According to MFR, strong winds had pushed the fire along the siding on the back of the home and up into the soffit of the house.

“Neighbors beat on the front door of the home and woke the occupants up, who were asleep in the basement and unaware of the fire,” MFR said.

MFR says both occupants and their two dogs escaped without injuries.

The fire appears to have been accidentally started by a heat lamp in the shed, according to MFR.