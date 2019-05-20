Mulvane library event canceled for weather

The Mulvane Public Library announced it will close early at 5 p.m. on Monday becuase of the threat of severe weather and local flooding, as warned by the Storm Track 3 Weather Team.

Additionally, the Summer Reading Program Kick-Off that was originally scheduled for Monday has been moved to Friday from 6-8 p.m. with an outdoor showing of E.T. for families following the event around 8:30 p.m.

Lawn chairs are recommended, but the movie and popcorn are free, plus food trucks will be on site.

Severe weather has been pounding Kansas for several days, leading to some damage and localized flooding.