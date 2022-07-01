MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – An alert Mulvane patrol officer noticed a fire in a cul-de-sac only to discover a trash can full of used fireworks burning next to a house.

Mulvane Fire Rescue says the officer used a fire extinguisher and garden hose to get the fire out before they arrived.

The department wants to remind residents of proper firework disposal and suggests soaking the fireworks in water for 24 hours before putting them in with other trash.

To help celebrate safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal offers the following tips for the safe use of fireworks:

Always ignite outdoors

Have an adult supervise all fireworks activities

Have a water supply nearby

Light from a solid, flat and stable platform

Light only one firework at a time

Make sure fireworks debris is cooled off completely before disposing

Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place

Use a long-handled lighter

The fire marshals says bottle rockets and M80s are illegal in Kansas and extremely dangerous. The use or sale of these banned fireworks is considered a crime under Kansas law. It is also illegal in Kansas to shoot fireworks on or under any vehicle, on any public roadway, within 50 feet of a fireworks stand or where fireworks are stored, and at gas stations or any place liquid gas – including propane – is stored.