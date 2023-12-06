MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — A staple in downtown Mulvane, Laurie’s Kitchen has sat on Main Street for almost 30 years. The owner of the restaurant came up with a unique way to make sure her neighbors don’t go hungry during holidays.

The board is seen right when a customer walks into Laurie’s Kitchen. It has meal tickets posted. Each ticket on the board represents a meal that is already paid for, part of their “pay it forward” project.

“Nobody should ever have to go to sleep hungry,” said Laurie Waller, owner of Laurie’s Kitchen.

Waller was a single parent, and she wanted to help people who may be in similar shoes.

“Even though my kids didn’t go hungry at night, there was times that we had lived without electricity and some other basic needs,” said Waller.

She says the help comes judgment-free.

“I was one of those people a long time ago, and I was grateful that there was people there to help me along the way, so I want to give back,” said Waller.

Customers like Michael Cunningham heard about the idea while picking up breakfast. He got involved, donating to the project.

“I want to see the community and those less fortunate succeed and hopefully have a happier holiday than they were going to have,” said Cunningham.

Waller asked other restaurants in town to get involved.

“I think it is the epitome of what being a small business owner is,” said Amy Houston, the owner of Amy’s Pizza.

Houston said it was an easy decision to decide to support the project. She got her first job working for Laurie at 14.

“We don’t even have to ask each other if it’s OK. We just … ‘Yep, we’re in. What do you need us to do?'” Houston said.

They want this support in the community to stay past the holiday season.

The pay-it-forward boards at Laurie’s Kitchen were started just five days ago. There are tickets for just kids’ meals as well as full entrées.