Mulvane school crosswalk getting upgrades following 16-year-old boy being struck and injured

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – A school crosswalk in Mulvane is getting a safety upgrade after a teen was injured.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV hit a 16-year-old boy walking in the crosswalk last week.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell says four solar-powered, radio-controlled lights will soon go up in the area.

“I do want to be clear. This is above and beyond what is required by the book. So we are doing this as an investment, sort of speak because I know people want it, and I think it makes a lot of sense,” said Howell.

The sheriff’s office says this was the first accident it knows about at that crosswalk.

Howell says it will take two months and about $10,000 to install the new signs.

KSN News reached out to find out how the student is doing, and we are awaiting information.