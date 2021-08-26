Mulvane boy rushed to hospital after being hit in crosswalk

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Mulvane High School student has been rushed to the hospital and is now in serious condition after an accident near the school Thursday morning.

Officials say a Lexus hit the 16-year-old boy as he was crossing the street at a crosswalk. There are no lights at the crossing, only signs.

Officials are still investigating why the 45-year-old woman did not see him. They say it is possible the sun was glaring in the driver’s eyes. The accident happened between 7:30 and 8:00 a.m.

“At that time of the day, you have got to be really aware of your surroundings and what’s in front of you, what might be off in the side in the ditch area or coming out of the residential areas,” said Lt. David Hein, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Mulvane Police Department responded to the scene and are investigating.