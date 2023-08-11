WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Mulvane public water supply system in Sumner County.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which can put the system at risk for bacterial contamination.

Mulvane City Administrator Kent Hixson said the pumps at the water reservoir did not turn on early Friday morning, causing the pressure loss. He said the notification system malfunctioned. Hixson said the issue is being fixed.

Once the problem is over and a certified laboratory says the water is safe to drink, the KDHE will rescind the advisory. When it does, Hixson says Mulvane staff will notify customers by phone.

Meanwhile, water customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 316-777-9532 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.