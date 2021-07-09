Murder charges filed against man who police say crashed and killed a 22-year-old pregnant woman

Javan Jermaine Ervin (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man who police said fled from officers Tuesday, crashing into multiple cars and killing one Wichita woman, made his first appearance in court Friday.

The judge read the 8 counts against Javan Ervin. It included first-degree murder, aggravated battery, flee and elude an officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said Ervin fled from officers after a robbery case and crashed into three cars, which killed 22-year-old Samantha Russell.

In court, Ervin asked questions about having the same judge he had in a previous case. Kansas Corrections records show Ervin has served time for aggravated battery and robbery. He is scheduled to be back in court on July 15th.

A day after the crash, Samantha’s husband, Brandon Russell said she was going to be a great mother:

“She was an all around good person who did not deserve to die on impact from a reckless driver.” Brandon Russell

Samantha was a month away from her due date at the time of the crash. Their son was delivered and his father Brandon says he is healthy.

The GoFundMe set up for the family has already raised more than 85-thousand dollars in four days. The support continues to pour in.

“I can’t express enough thankfulness to anyone who’s shown support in every way. Thank you to anyone who has given a donation or bought something on the registry.”

Brandon said he cannot believe the amount of support he has seen from across the country.

He also said Samantha’s funeral will be Saturday, July 10th. The service is limited to family and close friends, but a live stream will be available. That live stream can be found here.